Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 135,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $1,583,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Lamb Weston by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 115,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 49,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 73,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

