Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 5,706.4% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 350,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 344,382 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 981,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.09. Toyota Motor Corp has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The firm has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

