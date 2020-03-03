Bank of Montreal Can Buys 7,601 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

IXN opened at $211.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.57. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

