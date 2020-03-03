Bank of Montreal Can Buys 12,552 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of IDEX worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in IDEX by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

NYSE IEX opened at $153.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $142.20 and a 1-year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.