Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 320,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,937,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of MGM Growth Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 98.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGP. TheStreet raised MGM Growth Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

