Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 19,523 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bunge were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. State Street Corp increased its position in Bunge by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after acquiring an additional 130,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 931,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,752,000 after acquiring an additional 92,780 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 633,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Bunge news, EVP Joseph Podwika acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman acquired 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.52 per share, with a total value of $1,952,693.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,763.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

