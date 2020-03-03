Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,713 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.13% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60.

