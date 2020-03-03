Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

