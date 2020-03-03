Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AYTU. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.12. Aytu Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In other Aytu Bioscience news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 78,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $70,909.20. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aytu Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

