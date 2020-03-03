AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.47.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 556.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 487,361 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 93.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 9,583.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.