Avon Rubber’s (AVON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Avon Rubber to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 2,615 ($34.40) on Tuesday. Avon Rubber has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,837.85 ($37.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,578.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,046.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.26 million and a PE ratio of 56.24.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

