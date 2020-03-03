Aviva PLC Has $58,000 Stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 20.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 149.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 29.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 92.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 207,646 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Israel Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE ICL opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $5.65.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

