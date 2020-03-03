Aviva PLC Buys New Stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BEST currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

NYSE BEST opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. BEST Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

