Aviva PLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOAH. FIL Ltd grew its position in Noah by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,892,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,668,000 after acquiring an additional 730,595 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,776,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 412,721 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Noah by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 263,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 778.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 66,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Noah by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $60.14.

A number of research firms have commented on NOAH. TheStreet upgraded Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

