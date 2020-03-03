Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 808.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

