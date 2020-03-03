AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.87. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 0.38.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $777,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,514 shares of company stock worth $10,478,863 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after purchasing an additional 574,205 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,502,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 181,092 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 850,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 153,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.