ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, research analysts predict that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.