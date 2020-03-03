Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of AAWW opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $693.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. purchased 2,146 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,078.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

