Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Atento by 1,843.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 272,834 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Atento by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 65,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

