Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.
About Atento
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.
See Also: What does RSI mean?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.