Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ASB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

NYSE:ASB opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $87,650.00. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.