Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.
Shares of AHT stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $220.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.