Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $220.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

