ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

ASGN stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASGN has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in ASGN by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in ASGN by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in ASGN by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

