Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after acquiring an additional 216,655 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 34,962 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.