Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.76 million, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $19.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,417,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,295,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 275,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 144,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
