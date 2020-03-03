Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.76 million, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,417,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,295,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 275,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 144,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

