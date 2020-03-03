Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

Arlington Asset Investment stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $208.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1,378.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 531,154 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.