Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Arlington Asset Investment stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $208.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.96.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1,378.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 531,154 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile
Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.