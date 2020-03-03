Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.92.
Shares of ANET opened at $196.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $2,094,391.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $767,776.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total transaction of $409,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,214.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,428 shares of company stock worth $14,155,937. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
