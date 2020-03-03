Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.92.

Shares of ANET opened at $196.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $2,094,391.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $767,776.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total transaction of $409,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,214.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,428 shares of company stock worth $14,155,937. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

