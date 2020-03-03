Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 968,198 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,209,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,452,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 2,080.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 681,165 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,243,000.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

