Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

ADM stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

