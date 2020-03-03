Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APYX. BidaskClub raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.
APYX stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.
Apyx Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.
Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.