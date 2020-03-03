Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APYX. BidaskClub raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

APYX stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 57,969 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 285,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.