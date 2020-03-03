Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

AMAT opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

