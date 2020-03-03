Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of AERG stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Applied Energetics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.
About Applied Energetics
