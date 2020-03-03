Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AERG stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Applied Energetics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development of ultra-short pulse lasers, laser guided energy, and direct discharge electrical products. The company also offers high voltage electronics, optical systems, and integrated guided energy products. It serves defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.