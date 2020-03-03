Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.12. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 833.43%.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

