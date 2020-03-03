Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APLE. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE APLE opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $3,827,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

