Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APLE. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.
NYSE APLE opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $3,827,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.