Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

