Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of APLS stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,450,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.