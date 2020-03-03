Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of AM opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $589,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

