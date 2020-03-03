ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.25.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.