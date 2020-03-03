ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ANIP has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $578.02 million, a P/E ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.