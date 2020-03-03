ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
ANIP has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
ANIP opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $578.02 million, a P/E ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
