AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $432.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.48.
AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.
