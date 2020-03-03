AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $432.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 213,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

