Analyzing Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products -743.86% -201.34% -129.09% Cutera -6.80% -28.68% -11.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Cutera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $6.90 million 10.09 -$35.09 million ($4.16) -1.07 Cutera $181.71 million 1.91 -$12.35 million ($0.88) -27.70

Cutera has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products. Cutera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Second Sight Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Second Sight Medical Products and Cutera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cutera 0 2 1 0 2.33

Second Sight Medical Products currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 55.26%. Cutera has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.58%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Second Sight Medical Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 67.5% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cutera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cutera beats Second Sight Medical Products on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, myQ, enlighten SR, and truSculpt iD products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.