Analysts Offer Predictions for Wendys Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of WEN opened at $19.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Wendys has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

