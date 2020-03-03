Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$55.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.05.

TSE T opened at C$50.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$45.69 and a twelve month high of C$55.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

