Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMGN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.