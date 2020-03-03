AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Langenberg & Company lowered AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

AME stock opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $498,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,441.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,751,939 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 32.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

