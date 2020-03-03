American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AMRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

