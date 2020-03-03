American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Shares of AIG opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in American International Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American International Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

