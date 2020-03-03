American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,569 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,229,000 after buying an additional 87,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 843.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.31.

American Express stock opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52 week low of $106.68 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

