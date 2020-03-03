American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the airline’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the airline’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,349 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,233 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.