America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
NYSE:AMX opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.03.
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
