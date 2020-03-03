America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:AMX opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,503,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,838 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,583,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 299,633 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,039,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 991,603 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

