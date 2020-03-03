Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 1,858.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 1,992.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

